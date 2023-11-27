Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group CEO Jun Ota dies at 65

Newsfrom Japan

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. President and CEO Jun Ota died Saturday due to pancreatic cancer, the company said. He was 65. Deputy President Toru Nakashima will perform Ota's duties until a successor is selected, the Japanese financial firm said Monday. Ota joined Sumitomo Bank, which later merged and now operates as Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., in 1982 and pursued the digitalization of financial services beyond the framework of traditional banking operations. In 1986, Ota was selected as a founding member of the project financing business that provides loans for large-scale projects...