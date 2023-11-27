Tokyo stocks down in morning as gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks erased advances and fell Monday morning, as investors locked in early gains that tracked rises on the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 145.82 points, or 0.43 percent, from Friday to 33,479.71. The broader Topix index was down 9.31 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,381.63.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by nonferrous metal, electric power and gas, and transportation equipment issues.