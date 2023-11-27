Tokyo stocks down in morning as gains locked in

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo stocks erased advances and fell Monday morning, as investors locked in early gains that tracked rises on the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 145.82 points, or 0.43 percent, from Friday to 33,479.71. The broader Topix index was down 9.31 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,381.63.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by nonferrous metal, electric power and gas, and transportation equipment issues.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News