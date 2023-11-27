National leader Luxon sworn in as New Zealand’s prime minister

Newsfrom Japan

Christopher Luxon, leader of the center-right National Party, was sworn in as New Zealand’s prime minister on Monday, in the first change of government in six years amid expectations for a recovery from the economic downturn.

The businessman-turned-politician will lead a three-party coalition government with right-wing ally the ACT party and the populist New Zealand First party. National won the Oct. 14 general election, defeating the Labour Party, which had held power since 2017.

Luxon, 53, told reporters after a swearing-in ceremony in Wellington that the new government’s first priority will...