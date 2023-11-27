Line operator says 400,000 personal data items possibly leaked

Newsfrom Japan

Some 400,000 items of personal data, including some linked to the Line messaging app, may have been leaked by its operator Japanese tech giant LY Corp., a company official said Monday.

There have been no reports of misuse so far, the official said, adding that the data suspected to have been breached also contained information regarding the company’s clients and employees.

LY was formed in October through the merger of Z Holdings Corp. and its group companies Yahoo Japan Corp., a news portal site operator, and Line Corp.

The Line app is a popular social communications tool in Japan.