Baseball: Free agent Maeda set to join Detroit on 2-year deal

Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda is set to join the Detroit Tigers after agreeing to a two-year, $24 million contract, MLB.com reported Sunday.

The 35-year-old pitcher, who became a free agent following four years with the Minnesota Twins, will reportedly undergo a physical before the deal is finalized.

Maeda moved from the Central League’s Hiroshima Carp to the U.S. majors via the posting system in 2016, signing an eight-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Osaka Prefecture native spent four years with the National League club before they traded him to the Twins in 2020. He underw...

Kyodo News

