Baseball: Free agent Maeda set to join Detroit on 2-year deal

Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda is set to join the Detroit Tigers after agreeing to a two-year, $24 million contract, MLB.com reported Sunday.

The 35-year-old pitcher, who became a free agent following four years with the Minnesota Twins, will reportedly undergo a physical before the deal is finalized.

Maeda moved from the Central League’s Hiroshima Carp to the U.S. majors via the posting system in 2016, signing an eight-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Osaka Prefecture native spent four years with the National League club before they traded him to the Twins in 2020.