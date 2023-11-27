Tokyo stocks fall on weak Asian shares, firming yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday with initial gains were erased as sentiment was dampened by falls on other Asian markets and a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar pressured exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 177.86 points, or 0.53 percent, from Friday at 33,447.67. The broader Topix index finished 9.18 points, or 0.38 percent, lower at 2,381.76.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by nonferrous metal, machinery and transportation equipment issues.