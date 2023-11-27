Baseball: Japanese lefty Imanaga posted for MLB move

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga has been posted by the DeNA BayStars for negotiations with major league teams, the Yokohama-based club said Monday. The starter and winning pitcher for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final against the United States is testing the market for a move to the majors through the posting system. Once Major League Baseball notifies its 30 teams of the move, they have 45 days to negotiate with Imanaga, who is expected to draw considerable interest. The 30-year-old led the Central League with 174 strikeouts over 148 innings this year, while having a 7-4 recor...