Japan, Vietnam agree to deepen security cooperation amid China's rise

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong agreed Monday to deepen maritime security cooperation between the two nations in the face of China's growing military assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. During their talks at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Kishida and Thuong confirmed they will continue to prepare for the success of a special summit involving ASEAN leaders, which Japan will host next month to mark 50 years of their friendship and cooperation. Kishida and Thuong also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral collaboration on vari...