Tokyo stocks open flat on bargain-hunting, Wall St. fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened flat Tuesday, as bargain-hunting following declines the previous day was offset by selling tracking losses on Wall Street overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 4.19 points, or 0.01 percent, from Monday to 33,443.48. The broader Topix index was down 2.99 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,378.77.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pulp and paper, and farm and fishery issues, while the top decliners were marine transportation and air transportation issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 148.41-42 yen compared with...