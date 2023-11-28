Tokyo stocks fall in morning after Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Tuesday morning, pressured by overnight declines on Wall Street, with many investors taking to the sidelines amid a lack of fresh trading cues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 77.27 points, or 0.23 percent, from Monday to 33,370.40. The broader Topix index was down 10.63 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,371.13.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by air transportation, marine transportation and securities house issues.