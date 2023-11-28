Tokyo stocks fall in morning after Wall St. losses

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Tuesday morning, pressured by overnight declines on Wall Street, with many investors taking to the sidelines amid a lack of fresh trading cues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 77.27 points, or 0.23 percent, from Monday to 33,370.40. The broader Topix index was down 10.63 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,371.13.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by air transportation, marine transportation and securities house issues.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News