Football: Verdy aim to secure promotion at scene of inaugural triumph

Following years of underachievement in the second tier, Tokyo Verdy head into this weekend’s playoff final for a place in Japan’s top flight hoping to open a new chapter in the club’s history at National Stadium.

Once-dominant Verdy, who captured the inaugural 1993 J-League championship at the capital’s iconic venue, go into Saturday’s final against Shimizu S-Pulse knowing a draw is enough to secure a return to J1 for the first time since 2008.

Having finished third in the J2 standings, Hiroshi Jofuku’s side only needed to avoid defeat in Sunday’s semifinal against sixth-placed JEF United Chib...