Baseball: MLB negotiation window opens for pitchers Imanaga, Uwasawa

Newsfrom Japan

Major League Baseball said Monday it has notified its 30 clubs that Japanese pitchers Shota Imanaga and Naoyuki Uwasawa are available for contract talks after being posted.

Both left-handed starter Imanaga and right-handed starter Uwasawa have a 45-day window to be signed, starting Tuesday and ending Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Imanaga started for Japan and was the winning pitcher in the final of the 2023 World Baseball Classic against the United States.

The 30-year-old led the Central League with 174 strikeouts over 148 innings this year, while having a 7-4 record and a 2.80 ERA in 22 gam...