Tokyo stocks drop for 2nd day, exporters hit by stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Tuesday for a second straight day, as the yen’s strength spurred selling of some exporters while the market showed caution ahead of U.S. economic data that will be released later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 39.28 points, or 0.12 percent, from Monday at 33,408.39. The broader Topix index finished 5.05 points, or 0.21 percent, lower at 2,376.71.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by securities house, insurance and marine transportation issues.