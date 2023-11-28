Baseball: Tigers rookie Murakami, Orix ace Yamamoto named MVPs

Newsfrom Japan

Hanshin Tigers pitcher Shoki Murakami and Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto were named Japanese pro baseball's MVPs on Tuesday. Yamamoto became the first player since Ichiro Suzuki to win three straight MVP awards, while Murakami also won CL Rookie of the Year honors. Orix pitcher Shumpeita Yamashita was named the PL's top rookie. The 25-year-old Yamamoto led the PL in wins, winning percentage, strikeouts, and ERA for the past three seasons, when he was also voted the winner of the Sawamura Award as Japan's most impressive starting pitcher. He went 16-6 this season with a career-low 1.21 E...