Football: 18-yr-old Iwata forward Goto joining Anderlecht on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Jubilo Iwata forward Keisuke Goto will join Anderlecht on a one-year loan deal starting in January, with the Belgian side having an option to make the move permanent, the J-League second-division club said Tuesday. The 18-year-old scored seven goals in 33 J2 games this season, when Jubilo finished second to secure promotion back to J1 after one season away. The 191-centimeter forward, who came through the ranks at Iwata, is expected to begin with Anderlecht's second team.