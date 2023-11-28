Japan envoy meets citizen detained in China over spying for 1st time

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi met for the first time on Tuesday with a senior Astellas Pharma Inc. employee who was formally arrested by Beijing authorities last month on suspicion of espionage, a Japanese government official said.

The man in his 50s, who has been detained since March, has no health issues, the official added. The meeting took place just before Tarumi is set to finish his tenure in China, with Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Kenji Kanasugi slated to replace him next month.

This was the eighth instance of access granted to the man, with only Japanese embassy staff ...