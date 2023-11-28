Football: Kawasaki reach ACL last 16 with 5th group-stage win

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki Frontale reached the Asian Champions League knockout stage by thrashing Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia 5-0 at home on Tuesday for their fifth straight win in Group I.

Akihiro Ienaga scored the eighth-minute opener and Kawasaki added four after the break at Todoroki Stadium as they made the last 16 for the first time in two seasons.

“We were aiming for it, so it’s great,” said the former Mallorca attacker. “We hope to keep playing as a team taking one game at a time.”

The opener was set up by center-back Takuma Ominami, who ran into the box following a one-two with right-back Miki Yama...