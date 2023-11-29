Russia withdraws from 2025 World Expo in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Russia said Tuesday it will withdraw from the World Exposition in Japan’s Osaka planned for 2025.

A Russian representative told a plenary session of the Bureau of International Expositions in Paris that Moscow has decided to refrain from participating in the World Expo in Osaka “amid the lack of efficient communication with the host.”

The official did not elaborate further.

Last week, the Japanese government mentioned the possibility that Russia would not participate in the expo.

“We would not assume Russia’s participation in the Osaka-Kansai Expo if there will be no change in the current situ...