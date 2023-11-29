Tokyo stocks open lower as stronger yen hits exporter issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower in early Wednesday trading as exporter issues were sold on the yen’s continued rise against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 104.28 points, or 0.31 percent, from Tuesday to 33,304.11. The broader Topix index was down 4.96 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,371.75.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, marine transportation and mining issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 147.04-07 yen compared with 147.40-50 yen in New York and 148.51-53 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quot...