Tokyo stocks mixed as tech share gains offset exporter falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Wednesday morning, as a fall in U.S. long-term interest rates overnight lifted some tech stocks on hopes of lower borrowing costs and offset earlier declines in exporter issues triggered by the stronger yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 41.93 points, or 0.13 percent, from Tuesday to 33,450.32. The broader Topix index was down 5.88 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,370.83.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by bank and marine transportation issues, while service and transportation equipment issues were the leading gainers.