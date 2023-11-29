Baseball: Detroit Tigers sign right-hander Maeda to 2-year deal

Newsfrom Japan

The Detroit Tigers have signed right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda to a two-year contract worth $24 million, the major league club said Tuesday.

The 35-year-old from Japan’s Osaka Prefecture will make $14 million in 2024 and $10 million in 2025. He will also make an annual donation to the Tigers Foundation, donating a total of $120,000 over the next two years, according to the club.

Making his return after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021, Maeda had a 6-8 record with a 4.23 ERA in 21 games this year for the Minnesota Twins.

Over his final 16 starts of the season, he went 6-3 and helped the T...