Japan space agency server likely hit by unauthorized access attack

Japan’s space agency was likely hit by an unauthorized access attack to a network server, the government said Wednesday, adding the incident did not involve sensitive information pertaining to rockets or satellites.

Sources close to the matter said the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency was not aware that the breach may have occurred sometime during the summer until they were contacted by police this fall.

An official at the agency said no data leaks have been confirmed so far.

The government and relevant authorities are investigating the incident and are seeking to identify the source of the ...