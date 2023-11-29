Toyota logs record Oct. output, sales despite production halt

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its global output and sales hit record highs for October on robust demand in North America and Europe, despite a temporary production halt in Japan due to an explosion at a parts supplier’s factory.

The automaker made 900,285 cars worldwide in the month, up 16.7 percent from a year earlier, and sold 890,241 vehicles globally, up 7.0 percent, the company said.

The pace of production picked up amid an easing semiconductor shortage, and its production outside of Japan increased 8.7 percent to 617,590 cars, an all-time high for a single month, it said.

Domestic pr...