Tokyo stocks fall as stronger yen prompts selling of exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday, with exporters being sold on the back of a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar while a rise in technology shares lent some support.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 87.17 points, or 0.26 percent, from Tuesday at 33,321.22. The broader Topix index finished 12.21 points, or 0.51 percent, lower at 2,364.50.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, bank and marine transportation issues.