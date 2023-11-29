Japan enacts 13 tril. yen FY 2023 extra budget for inflation relief

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's parliament on Wednesday enacted a 13.20 trillion yen ($90 billion) extra budget for the current business year through next March to fund steps to soften the blow of rising prices and aid the economy. The funds are needed to provide 70,000 yen to low-income households hurt by the cost-of-living crisis, retain subsidies to lower fuel costs until next spring and make the nation more competitive through increased investment in key areas like semiconductors, artificial intelligence and space. The spending plan cleared the House of Councillors, following its passage through the House of Repr...