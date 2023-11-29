Football: Former Japan captain Miyamoto sole JFA President candidate

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Football Association said Wednesday that Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, its general secretary and former Japan captain, is the only candidate to be the body's next president. The 46-year-old will become the first president with playing experience at the World Cup or the J-League should he succeed incumbent Kozo Tashima, who is stepping down at the end of March. Miyamoto's application will need to be approved by the JFA congress on Dec. 24 and supported in a mutual vote by the executive committee members in March. Senior J-League official Tokuaki Suzuki, 61, had also hoped to become a candidate,...