OECD keeps 2024 growth outlook, cites Mideast conflict as key concern

Newsfrom Japan

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Wednesday stuck to its growth forecast of 2.7 percent for the global economy in 2024, but expressed concern about heightened geopolitical risks amid the Israel-Hamas war. While the growth in the global gross domestic product is projected to ease from 2.9 percent this year, the Paris-based organization revised upward the 2024 prospects for the U.S. economy to 1.5 percent growth and downgraded them for the eurozone to 0.9 percent growth. Japan's economy is forecast to expand 1.0 percent in 2024, according to the latest economic outlook...