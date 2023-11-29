Sri Lanka makes debt restructuring deal with Japan, other creditors

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Debt-ridden Sri Lanka and its creditor nations, including Japan, reached a basic agreement on Wednesday over Colombo's debt restructuring, a senior Japanese Finance Ministry official said. The creditor nations and Sri Lanka will work out details and formalize the agreement in a memorandum of understanding, Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters. Some 20 countries -- led by Japan, France and India -- established a framework earlier this year under which discussions on how to proceed with Sri Lanka's debt restructuring went on to take place. China, Sri Lank...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia