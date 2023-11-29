Football: J2 Kofu draw with Melbourne, Urawa grab late win over Wuhan
J-League second-division side Ventforet Kofu claimed a vital point in the Asian Champions League group stage Wednesday in a 3-3 home draw with Australia’s Melbourne City while reigning champions Urawa Reds grabbed a late 2-1 win over China’s Wuhan Three Towns.
Kofu, last season’s Emperor’s Cup winners, had substitute forward Jumma Miyazaki’s 85th-minute equalizer to thank at Tokyo’s National Stadium as they moved up to eight points, alongside Melbourne, with a chance to progress to the knockout phase ahead of their last Group H game.
“We went into the game imagining we’d win it. This is the re...