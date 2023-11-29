Japan’s ruling bloc paves way for wider exports of defense items

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s ruling bloc on Wednesday paved the way for exporting weapons and ammunition manufactured in the country under overseas license to more nations, a source close to the matter said.

But Japan will remain unable to export weapons to a country where an “armed attack” has occurred, such as Ukraine and Israel, the source said.

The move comes as Japan has been aiming to ease its strict regulations on weapon exports in a bid to boost defense cooperation with like-minded countries amid the increasingly severe security environment due to threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

Japan has also ...