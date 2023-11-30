U.S. imposes sanctions on virtual currency mixer over N. Korea links

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Sinbad, saying it has played a key role in money laundering by a group affiliated with North Korea.

The Treasury Department said Sinbad has processed millions of dollars’ worth of virtual currency stolen by the Lazarus Group, a state-sponsored North Korean hacking organization.

The sanctions mean that all Sinbad assets in the United States will be frozen and individuals that engage in certain transactions with the currency mixer may be subject to the measures, according to the department.

It said Sinbad’s involvement ha...