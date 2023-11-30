Tokyo stocks open lower after U.S. tech shares fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, weighed down by a decline of U.S. technology shares overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 118.31 points, or 0.36 percent, from Wednesday to 33,202.91. The broader Topix index was down 6.33 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,358.17.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by land transportation, oil and coal product, and wholesale trade issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.05-06 yen compared with 147.19-29 yen in New York and 147.29-31 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted...