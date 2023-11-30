2025 Expo ticket sales begin with 500 days to go amid cost concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Advance sales of admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka began Thursday, 500 days before the global event in western Japan opens, amid lingering concern over ballooning costs. The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition is aiming to build momentum through events, amid headwinds such as slower-than-expected progress in the building of pavilions by overseas participants due to high material and labor costs. About 30 countries have selected builders for the event running from April 13 through Oct. 13, but construction had not started as of Wednesday, according to a senior...