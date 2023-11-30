Tokyo stocks fall slightly in morning on stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Thursday morning, as the yen's strength against the U.S. dollar drove selling of some exporter issues amid a cautious mood ahead of the release of U.S. economic data. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 65.85 points, or 0.20 percent, from Wednesday to 33,255.37. The broader Topix index was down 2.71 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,361.79. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by land transportation, service and retail issues.