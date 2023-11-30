Football: Tomiyasu stars as Arsenal advance with 6-0 win over Lens

Newsfrom Japan

Takehiro Tomiyasu was a standout Wednesday as he helped Arsenal book their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 6-0 thrashing of visiting French side RC Lens.

Starting at right-back, the Japan defender was an attacking threat throughout the first half at the Emirates Stadium, logging two assists and creating several other opportunities with his crossing and play down the flank.

He contributed to Kai Havertz’s 13th-minute opener with a cross, while he assisted on subsequent goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard that saw the English Premier League leaders take a 5-0 advantage...