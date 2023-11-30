Tokyo stocks rise on tech buying amid caution ahead of U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday, supported by buying of technology issues amid a cautious mood ahead of U.S. economic data to be released later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 165.67 points, or 0.50 percent, from Wednesday at 33,486.89. The broader Topix index finished 10.43 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 2,374.93.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, securities house and pharmaceutical issues.