Baseball: Eagles to release pitcher Anraku over workplace abuse

Newsfrom Japan

The Rakuten Eagles will release pitcher Tomohiro Anraku after investigating troubling allegations of harassment against him, the Pacific League club's president, Masayuki Morii, said Thursday. Multiple Eagles players said they testified to the team regarding the 27-year-old's abusive behavior toward a number of younger players. The abuse they reported included Anraku pulling down a player's underpants in the locker room, exposing him to teammates for ridicule, and making harassing late-night phone calls to teammates after they declined to dine with him. "It's mostly true," Morii said. The club...