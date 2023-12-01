Tokyo stocks open mixed on Dow rise, profit taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday, as buying tracking a jump on the U.S. Dow Jones index overnight was offset by investors locking in gains after the previous day’s rise.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 46.43 points, or 0.14 percent, from Thursday to 33,440.46. The broader Topix index was up 4.28 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,379.21.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by warehousing and harbor transportation service and retail issues, while leading decliners were electric appliance and precision instrument issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dolla...