Tokyo stocks mixed as rises on Dow gains offset by tech selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning, as rises after a jump on the U.S. Dow Jones index overnight were undercut by tech selling on an uptick in U.S. and Japanese interest rates. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 25.18 points, or 0.08 percent, from Thursday to 33,461.71. The broader Topix index was up 8.36 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,383.29. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by wholesale trade and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues, while main decliners were precision instrument and electric appliance issues.