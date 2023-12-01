Tokyo stocks mixed as rises on Dow gains offset by tech selling

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning, as rises after a jump on the U.S. Dow Jones index overnight were undercut by tech selling on an uptick in U.S. and Japanese interest rates. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 25.18 points, or 0.08 percent, from Thursday to 33,461.71. The broader Topix index was up 8.36 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,383.29. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by wholesale trade and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues, while main decliners were precision instrument and electric appliance issues.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News