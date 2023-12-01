Football: Japan suffer late 4-3 defeat to Brazil in women's friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan conceded a late winner to suffer a 4-3 defeat away to Brazil in a women's football international friendly on Thursday. Jun Endo's penalty and a well-taken goal from Mina Tanaka got Nadeshiko Japan level late in the second half, but Priscila Flor floated in the winner for Brazil deep in the stoppage time at Neo Quimica Arena in Sap Paulo. Japan, eighth in the FIFA rankings, led through Aoba Fujino in the 38th minute when the 19-year-old scored off the bar from inside the box following a Yui Hasegawa layoff. But Beatriz Zaneratto curled in a free-kick from the edge of the area at the other...