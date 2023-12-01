Baseball: Maeda keen to deliver goods at new club Detroit

Newsfrom Japan

Detroit Tigers right-hander Kenta Maeda on Thursday vowed to pay back his new club after signing a two-year contract out of free agency. "It's pleasing they wanted me to help the team," Maeda told an online press conference. "I want to give all I have for the Tigers in any situation." The 35-year-old moved from the Hiroshima Carp in Japan to the U.S. majors via the posting system in 2016, signing an eight-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 2020, before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021. The Osaka Prefecture native had a 6-8 record with a 4.2...