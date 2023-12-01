Football: Doan scores, assists as Freiburg progress in Europa League

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Ritsu Doan scored a goal and assisted another as Freiburg trounced Olympiacos 5-0 at home to progress from the Europa League group stage. Doan set up Michael Gregoritsch's header with an 18th-minute corner at Stadion am Wolfswinkel for a 2-0 lead before lashing home a loose ball to complete the scoring in the 77th minute, netting in the second straight game in the competition, as Freiburg ensured they will finish in the top two of Group A. Gregoritsch completed a first-half hat-trick before Kiliann Sildillia added the fourth before the break in a one-sided win as Freiburg sit le...