Tokyo stocks mixed on exporter gains, caution about Fed chief remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Friday, with buying of exporters on a weaker yen offset by caution ahead of remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average finished down 55.38 points, or 0.17 percent, from Thursday at 33,431.51. The broader Topix index ended 7.59 points, or 0.32 percent, higher at 2,382.52. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by wholesale trade and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues, while top decliners were service and precision instrument issues.