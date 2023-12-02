S. Korea places 1st spy satellite in orbit after North's launch

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea said Saturday its first spy satellite, launched the previous day on a U.S. rocket, has successfully entered orbit, just over a week after North Korea announced it had placed a reconnaissance satellite in orbit for the first time. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 10:19 a.m. on Friday, the U.S. company said. South Korea's Defense Ministry said the satellite had successfully established communication with a ground station overseas. The spy satellite is the first of five that South Korea plans to place in orbit by the end of 2025 u...