Football: Former Norway manager Hogmo set to land Urawa job

Former Norway manager Per-Mathias Hogmo is set to become the new manager of Asian Champions League winners Urawa Reds, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday. The 64-year-old Norwegian, currently in charge of Swedish side Hacken, is expected to succeed Maciej Skorza at Urawa after the 51-year-old Pole announced on Nov. 21 he is leaving the J-League club after one season, citing a family reason. Hogmo led the Norway women's team to the 2000 Olympic gold medal in Sydney and also managed the men's team between 2013 to 2016.