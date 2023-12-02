Football: Late draw seals J1 return for Verdy at Shimizu's expense

Itsuki Someno scored a dramatic late penalty Saturday to secure Tokyo Verdy's return to the J-League top flight for the first time since 2008 with a 1-1 draw against Shimizu S-Pulse in the promotion playoff final. Hosting the final as the top-ranked side in the playoffs for teams finishing third through sixth in the J2, Verdy needed only a draw to clinch promotion at Tokyo's National Stadium. But the capital city club, who won the first two J-League championships as Verdy Kawasaki in 1993 and 1994, looked set for elimination in front of 53,264 before grabbing the vital equalizer in the sixth m...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer