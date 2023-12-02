Baseball legend Sadaharu Oh throws 1st pitch for Taipei Dome

Newsfrom Japan

Baseball legend Sadaharu Oh threw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday at the newly completed Taipei Dome on the eve of the venue's first international game. The 83-year-old former slugger, revered in both Japan and Taiwan, said he hoped the first indoor baseball stadium in Taiwan would bolster Taiwanese baseball and give its players confidence as they compete on the international stage. Oh, currently chairman of the SoftBank Hawks in Japan's Pacific League, said the 40,000-seat venue compares favorably with the indoor baseball stadiums in Tokyo and Fukuoka. He received rousing applause fro...