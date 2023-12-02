Japan, U.S., others vow to triple global nuclear energy by 2050

Newsfrom Japan

More than 20 countries, including Japan and the United States, vowed on Saturday to triple the world's nuclear energy capacity by 2050 to reduce global carbon emissions, according to their statement. The declaration, released by the U.S. Department of Energy, points to the "key role of nuclear energy in achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions" and comes as the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, is under way in the United Arab Emirates. The countries that endorsed the declaration also include Britain, Canada, Fr...