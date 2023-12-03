Japan, France unveil new road map to boost defense, economic security

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and France agreed Saturday on a new road map to bolster defense and economic security cooperation between their countries, with China's expanding clout in the Indo-Pacific region apparently in mind. The road map, which set goals for cooperation in a broad range of areas through 2027, called for maintaining a free and open international order based on the rule of law. Japan has been pushing for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" to counter China's rise, while France has a strategic interest in the region given that it has overseas territories in the South Pacific, such as New Caledonia. The a...