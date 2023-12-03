Football: Tomiyasu assist helps leaders Arsenal down Wolves

Newsfrom Japan

Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu set up a goal before coming off with apparent leg discomfort as league leaders Arsenal beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at home on Saturday for their third straight English Premier League win. Bukayo Saka scored the sixth-minute opener at Emirates Stadium following a short pass inside the box from Tomiyasu, who played at right-back, before Martin Odegaard swept in their second seven minutes later. Tomiyasu, making his fourth straight league start, came off in the 79th minute after signaling an issue with his left calf. Wolves halved the deficit with four minute...